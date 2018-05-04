How Kwesi Nyantakyi caused Songo to lose his job at Multimedia - The full story

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Country Man Songo

In March 2018, YEN.com.gh published the report of Countryman Songo’s dismissal as the host of “Fire for Fire”, a sport show that airs on Adom TV.

Songo was sacked by Multimedia because he reportedly opened too much fire on the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He accused Nyantakyi of doing nothing but rather spending Ghana’s money “nyafunyafu”.

Songo also blamed the poor performance, in fact, defunct nature of the Ghana Premier League on Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to him, Nyantakyi was not credible enough to continue occupying the position as GFA President.

He added that the recent poor performance of the national team, the Black Stars, is also because Nyantakyi is indulging in many dubious moves “behind the scene”.

These accusations infuriated Kwesi Nyantakyi who slapped Multimedia and Songo with a heavy legal suit.

However, Multimedia intervened and got Kwesi Nyantakyi to drop the legal suit.

Fearing the financial consequences of the company, Multimedia had no choice than to dismiss Songo, in order that he would not make further accusations about Nyantakyi to land them in trouble.

Though Songo was sacked also because he did not have concrete evidence of all the accusations he was making against Nyantakyi, he seems to be vindicated now.

His employment was on the line, and his livelihood shaky, but this did not prevent Songo from speaking the truth he knew about Kwesi Nyantakyi. His boldness could best be described as “speaking the truth even if it means one’s death” which only few people in the world can do.

On May 22, 2018, President Akufo-Addo ordered for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi, because as Songo had been saying earlier, he was not fit to continue as the GFA President.

Nyantakyi has reportedly handed himself to the police for further investigations.