Kwesi Nyantakyi in Ghana for CID investigations

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: yen.com.gh

Kwesi Nyantakyi Shockedplay videoKwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana Football Association President

YEN.com.gh is learning that the embattled president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has arrived in Ghana to turn himself to the Criminal Investment Department (CID).

Peace FM is reporting that he returned from Morocco at the Kotoka International Airport at dawn.

The GFA president had to cut short his trip in Morocco following an order by the president for his arrest after watching a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwesi had confirmed his return to the country during a secret WhatsApp message to an influential news presenter in Ghana who in turn had requested an exclusive interview from him just when he touches down. The GFA leader knew about the Anas video.

In fact, the entire body posture of Nyantakyi has been quiet and reserved since Anas revealed the intent of releasing an explosive video to uncover the rot in Ghana's football.

The GFA president, in the expose by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas had bluffed his way to striking huge dark deals with football investors eager to have their cash and stakes in Ghanaian football.

In a transcribed quote of the exact portions of Anas’s part five of the expose reads:

“Ghana is the easiest place to do business, all you have to do is to give Nana $5million and Bawumia $3million, l have the President in my pocket, l see him every day. As for referees, all you need is, give them 20 cedis and girls and they are sorted” According to Joy News' Gary Al-Smith, who has watched the yet to be aired exposé, Mr. Nyantakyi was heard in the video saying he has the President(Akufo-Addo) in his pocket.

The reason for his immediate arrest is 'defrauding by false pretense'. The latest Anas exposé is on corruption in Ghana football.

It is dubbed 'Number 12'. The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo is also believed to have watched the video.

