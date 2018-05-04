Home | News | Flashback: Video of Nyantakyi and Songo dancing emerges after calls for his arrest

Flashback: Video of Nyantakyi and Songo dancing emerges after calls for his arrest

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SONGO NYANTAKYI KABAplay videoKwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana Football Association President with Countryman Songo

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was seen few months ago singing and dancing with Former Host of Fire for Fire, Countryman Songo at the burial ceremony of the late Multimedia radio host Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong popularly called KABA.

The video which went viral stunned Ghanaians considering that the two have been perceived overtime as ‘arch enemies’.

Few weeks ago, news flashed that Countryman Songo was relieved of his job as host of Fire for Fire, a sports show aired on the Multimedia channel, following several warnings to desist from attacking the GFA president on his show with harsh words, but the warnings proved futile.

In some of the videos Countryman Songo was heard accusing Kwesi Nyantakyi of being corrupt and advised that he should be arrested.

“Nyantikyi has destroyed Ghana football. Don’t allow him land in Kotoka. He should be arrested the moment he lands in Kotoka. He always wears his shades, anytime he gets to Kotoka and be behaves like ‘I see you, you no see me’ and be talking rubbish,” he said.

But since Tuesday, social media has been singing praises of Songo as many speak of how the revelation about the GFA President vindicates him.

This is resultant of the latest expose scheduled to be released by Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association over fraud after he watched a video documentary by investigative journalist in which Mr Nyantakyi is captured engaging in some influence peddling using the name of the president.

Information emerging Tuesday morning suggests that Mr Nyantakyi who is on international assignment in Morocco is ready to turn himself in, following an order for his arrest by the President.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, indicated that the president takes serious view of the damning revelations contained in the Anas’ video.

He noted that, Mr. Nyantakyi attempted to use the name of the president and vice president to induce potential investors to part with various sums of money.

With the degree of the charges been leveled against him, Mr Nyantakyi is likely to spend close to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

