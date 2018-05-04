Hearts of Oak face WAFA test

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Accra Hearts of Oak face a stern test tomorrow when they take on West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as the Zylofon Premier League returns with exciting midfield clashes.

The Phobians return to the venue of their famous victory over Kotoko to play host to the improving WAFA determined to return to winning ways after some inconsistent form which has seen them drop to the 10th position on the Premier League log.

This afternoon, however, Kotoko will seek to defeat Elmina Sharks in Kumasi, with coach Paa Kwesi Fabin aiming to get the team back on track after recent ran of poor results which saw the team dispensing with some key players, including Sadick Adams, Eric Donkor and Mawuli Osei.

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong this week issued a rallying call on his teammates to fight harder to restore the fortunes of the Porcupine Warriors who are lying eighth on the league log and have won two of their last five matches while their opponents are undefeated in their last five games.

This afternoon at the Golden City Park at Berekum, 12th-placed Chelsea will play host to league leaders, Medeama who are in fine form after defeating league champions, Aduana Stars last week to leapfrog Ashgold to the summit of the log.

Struggling Wa All Stars cannot afford to drop a point at home when they play host to seventh-placed Inter Allies if the former champions aim to climb from the bottom of the table, while Bechem United are favourites when they play Liberty Professionals at the Nana Fosu Gyeabuo Park at Bechem.

Ebusua Dwarfs face a strong battle at the Cape Coast Stadium when they play visiting AshantiGold, with impressive Karela United favourites to continue good home form against champions Aduana Stars at the Anyinase CAM Park.

Dreams FC are tipped to defeat Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Dawu Park.

For Hearts, they cannot afford to drop their guards against WAFA who are undefeated in the last five matches and could cause trouble for Coach Henry Wellington’s side.

However, the Communications Director of Hearts believes the club will rise to the occasion no matter the resistance WAFA put up in Kumasi tomorrow.

“We are not talking much; we want to do all the talking on the pitch to prove our seriousness,” a confident Kwame Opare Addo told the Graphic Sports.

“We are motivated by our position on the league table, knowing that victory against WAFA will push us to a good position to fight for glory so far as our title aspiration is concern” Mr.

According to Mr Addo, Hearts have made adequate preparation for the match and will to prove their worth as one of the key contenders for the title.