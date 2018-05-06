Nyantakyi is my friend, I’m hurt – Kweku Baako

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi and Kweku Baako, Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has revealed that the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, has been his friend for several years, and, so, he feels sad about the FA boss’ current predicament.

Mr Nyantakyi is under investigation for allegedly using the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to attempt to clench investor deals.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22 May after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary, which captured Mr Nyantakyi involved in influence peddling.

Addressing the press on the issue, Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo is focused on tackling corruption and every individual found guilty in the documentary, will face the law.

Commenting on this development on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Programme on Wednesday, 23 May, Mr Baako said: “Kwasi Nyantakyi is my friend and I like him, he knows that. It is very painful that he finds himself in this situation.

“Even If I had no remote connection to Anas or BBC, I still will feel it as a person, it hurts. But that doesn’t not mean that you cover up what appears to be a transgression or an infraction.

“This project, again, is not exclusively Tiger Eye PI project, it is a joint Tiger Eye-BBC project.”