Home | News | Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

BerekumChelsea2017Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea will be returning to the Golden City park on Wednesday after serving a three match home ban. They welcome leaders Medeama SC.

The Blues managed only one victory from their three games played home away from home with a loss and draw in the other two.

They are on four matches winless streak and will be counting on their form at Berekum to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

In the last twenty five matches at the Golden City park, the Blues have won nineteen, drawing six and losing none in the process.

The two draws and two defeats in the last four premiership matches see the Blues sit 12th on the league log with only two points away from the relegation places.

Svetislav Tanasijevic will have a full strength squad to face the Mauves and Yellow on Wednesday.

The Serbian tactician missed out on the coach of the month of April to Elmina Sharks FC's Yaw Acheampong.

Medeama SC are traveling to the Brong Ahafo region having in mind a defeat will see them lose their grips on the summit of the premier league in only three days.

The Mauves and Yellow are on cloud nine after leapfrogging Ashanti Gold SC to the apex of the premiership with a 2-1 victory over defending champions Aduana Stars last Sunday.

The vital win stretched their positive streak of results to eight matches with only one loss. They have managed five wins and two draws during the period.

Recording a win on Wednesday against the Blues won't with ease. Medeama SC have all their visits to the Brong Ahafo region this season ending in defeats.

They have failed to even score a goal in the process.

They lost 2-0 to Bechem United in Bechem and 1-0 to Eleven Wonders FC in Techiman.

Samuel Boadu will traveling to Berekum without his first choice goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi. He was red carded in last weekend's 2-1 victory over Aduana Stars at Tarkwa.

Agyei Boakye makes a return to the squad. He was on the bench when Ghana U20 advanced to the next round of the African U20 Championship last Sunday.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 18

Berekum Chelsea wins = 7

Drawn matches = 3

Medeama SC wins = 8

Berekum Chelsea have recorded just one victory in their last six fixtures in the premier league. (W1 D3 L2)

Medeama SC have been defeated only once in their last nine matches in the premier league. (W6 D2 L1)

Berekum Chelsea have lost just one of last twenty eight home league games but are unbeaten at Berekum in the last twenty five. (W20 D7 L1)

Medeama SC have managed just a single win in their last eight away matches in the premiership. (W1 D3 L4)

Berekum Chelsea have won only two of their last eight premier league encounters with Medeama SC. (W2 D2 L4)

Medeama SC have been victorious only once in their nine trips to Berekum Chelsea in the premier league. (W1 D3 L5)

Berekum Chelsea have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their six home this season in the league. Medeama SC have allowed in a goal in all of their five away matches in the premier league this term.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

Heady Days To Public Viewing Of Anas’ Latest Exposé: Has Anyone Seen Kwesi Nyantakyi?

May 23, 2018

Arsenal Name Former PSG Boss Emery As Successor To Wenger

May 23, 2018

GFA Orders Elmina Sharks And Medeama To Replay GPL Clash

May 23, 2018

Eleven Wonders Coach Enos Adipah Eyes Top Four Finish In GPL

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!