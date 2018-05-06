Home | News | TRENDING VIDEO: Woman mercilessly beaten with wood enrages social media users

TRENDING VIDEO: Woman mercilessly beaten with wood enrages social media users

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abused Lady Imageplay videoSocail media users are calling for the arrest of the gentleman assaulting the lady in the video

Pressure is mounting on the Ghana Police to take action after a video of a woman being physically assaulted by a young man has gone viral.

The incident has enraged lots of people on social media with many calling on the Ghana Police to search for and prosecute the gentleman for the assault on the lady.

It is unclear where and when the incident took place but the call on social media has been gaining momentum for the past 24hours.

In the video, about 30seconds long, people around could be heard urging the lady to run away from the man.

The stick used to hit the lady is about twice the length of an adult's arm. Portions of the stick could be seen peeling off as the man struck the woman who stood aloof without making an attempt to block him.

Numbering about 15 people, none of them took the initiative to stop the man from committing the act but some, mostly women could be seen running away from the gentleman when he came towards their direction while others followed through as the man kept using the stick on the lady.

The crowd that followed could be heard speaking a language believed to be Hausa.

The incident seemed to have taken place at night and along the street of a neighbourhood with closely packed houses and motorbikes by the route.

The name of the gentleman is unknown but a lady Ziyya Minaj Issah (on Facebook) purporting to be the sister of the assaulted woman has taken to social media to express her disgust at the incident.

From social media engagements monitored, it is speculated that the assaulted lady is one 'Leema Bae' on Facebook.

Here are some of the comments on social media following the incidence:

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

Heady Days To Public Viewing Of Anas’ Latest Exposé: Has Anyone Seen Kwesi Nyantakyi?

May 23, 2018

Arsenal Name Former PSG Boss Emery As Successor To Wenger

May 23, 2018

GFA Orders Elmina Sharks And Medeama To Replay GPL Clash

May 23, 2018

Eleven Wonders Coach Enos Adipah Eyes Top Four Finish In GPL

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!