CID begins investigations into Kwesi Nyantekyi allegations

Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association

Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service (CID), have released a statement regarding the search for ‘Wanted’ Ghana FA Capo Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi, who is also the first vice-president at the Confederation of African Football, is accused of fraudulently using the president's name.

The GFA boss has been caught on video using the name of the president and other senior government officials to induce "potential investors" to part with money.

The video was recorded by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and is due to be broadcast on June 6.