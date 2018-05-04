Nyantakyi can be jailed minimum of 20 years – Effah-Dartey

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Private legal practitioner, Cap. [rtd] lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey has told Kasapa FM that President of the Ghana Football Association,(GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi would likely serve a term of between 15-20 years should he be convicted for his alleged crime.

“If he’s found guilty in the alleged crime of defrauding by false pretence he can be jailed up to 10,15, 20 years. And especially say using the name of the President in defrauding is a serious crime and will definitely land you in big trouble” he told host Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

However, lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey lashed out at the media in what he describes as the erroneous report that were made by various news portals that the President had ordered the arrest of Mr. Nyantakyi in connection with the alleged crime of defrauding by false pretence.

He said the premise of the President’s action was launching the case with the legally mandated security agencies to get to the bottom of the matter without any interference.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the police to investigate President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi, for a potential crime of defrauding by false pretence.

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, confirmed this to presidential correspondents in the Jubilee House.

According to Mr. Jinapor, the president directed that Mr. Nyantakyi should be arrested by the Criminal Investigative Department, (CID) after watching the latest exposé of ace investigative journalist Anas Ameyaw Anas.

“The President of the Republic has had the benefit of viewing aspects of the investigative piece and in this documentary, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi is supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior officials of government to induce supposed potential investors into our country to part with various sums of monies,” Mr. Jinapor said.