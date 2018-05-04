Top opposition MP behind $89m Kelni GVG deal

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

As the controversy over the contract between the Communications ministry and Kelni GVG rages on, Starrfmonline.com has learnt that a leading opposition Member of Parliament is behind the deal.

The MP whose constituency is in the Northern sector of the country and served in the Mahama administration as a minister is believed to be the negotiator and representative of the firm in Ghana. He is also a member of the Appointments Committee of the House.

Starrfmonline.com can also confirm that documents regarding the company’s registration at the Registrar-generals department are currently not available. Sources said their registration is “logged electronically but it is physically absent”.

So far, the government of Ghana has paid the company some $7.5 million for apparently no work done yet, since the contract was signed on December 27, 2017. It is still not yet clear the exact address of the company since they have been changing their physical location since the contract came to light.

Initial information on their website said they import and export goods and services like cement, iron rods and toilet bowls. But currently, the site says they have expertise in call monitoring in Liberia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Senegal, Congo and more.

Government has signed an $89 million contract with the firm to deal with revenue losses and sim box fraud involving telcos.

Policy think tank IMANI has maintained the contract is fraudulent and must be cancelled. They argue the company does not have the track record to undertake the job that has been given it.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has denied claims of imminent resignations of some members of its Board following the controversy surrounding the Kelni GVG contract with the Communications Ministry.

President of IMANI Africa claimed on Morning Starr Tuesday that members of the board of the National Communications Authority are willing to walk out the board over the deal. The claim came on the back of the resignation of Susan-Barbera Adjorkor Boye Kumapley as a member of the NCA Board, over unknown reasons.