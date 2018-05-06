Home | News | In Jos: Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle

In Jos: Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle

Dan Soko

An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old car dealer, Obiora Ozani,  to six months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, however, gave the convict N10,000 option of fine.

The convict had pleaded guilty to a count charge of receiving stolen vehicle and begged for leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 21, 2017 at the Jos Area Command Police Station by the complainant, Mgbechi Nkiruka, of University of Jos.

Gukwat told the court that during police investigation, it was discovered that the stolen car was registered in Enugu by the convict, who lives at No. 2, Hassan Lane, Enugu.

‘’The accused is the owner of Ozani Motors, he has being buying stolen vehicles from one Abdullahi Mohammed, who is currently in prison,’’ Gukwat said.

The offence contravened Section 317 of the Penal Code.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

