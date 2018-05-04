Home | News | Betrayal: Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children are fathered by his boss

Betrayal: Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children are fathered by his boss

Dan Soko

A military man from Zambia reportedly shot his police wife dead and subsequently killed himself after she confirmed to him that two of the children he had always thought were his were actually sired by a superior army officer.

Reports say Pathias Mwape asked his wife for confirmation or denial of rumours about her cheating on him with the said superior.

To his surprise, the police woman allegedly admitted to the scandal and further revealed to Pathias Mwape that two of her children are not his, but those of the superior army officer.

Already known to be temperamental, the Military Police officer did not hesitate to pull the trigger on the pistol in his possession.

He then became hostile having learnt that the police were seeking after him. He reportedly pontificated that only the topmost military officer be made to arrest him.

Not even a joint police and military taskforce led by the Commandant and the Brigade commander could arrest Pathias Mwape alive. He reportedly fired shots sporadically, making it difficult for the officers to make entry into his home to arrest him.

The deceased used the rest the bullets to kill himself having realised that he was running out of stock.

