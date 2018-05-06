Home | News | Allegations: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus

Allegations: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus

Dan Soko

Controversial New Patriotic Party (NPP)  fanatic Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has described the appointees of President Akufo-Addo as very cheap.

He said most of them are prone to corruption, which is a direct opposite of the President.

A Plus said this after news broke of President Akufo-Addo ordering for the arrest of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

READ ALSO:  Martin Amidu must investigate 'chop chop' at Tourism Company - A-Plus

He made this claim and a host of others in a post on Facebook.

Check out what he wrote:

President Akufo-Addoplay

President Akufo-Addo

Kwasi Nyantakyi is only being sacrificed to cover up the 89/178 million dollars GVGKelni stinking scandal. Just about a year ago I accused Asenso of being corrupt. Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is said to have also accused Uslar Owusu of being corrupt and accused alleged that people are charged huge sums of money before allowed to see the president. We were both invited by the CID. A year on, Imani Ghana is asking the same Uslar Owusu to resign because of some shady deals at the communication ministry and NCA. It is even suspected that this dodge deal is the reason why a board member has resigned and many who do not want to be implicated in any way will follow.

It is also being reported that Kwasi Nyantakyi asked people to go and bribe the same Asenso so that he reminds the president of their deal. Out of 27 million people in Ghana, you think it's only Nyantakyi who knows how "cheap" Ghana is and who to bribe? We are only hearing about this one that has backfired. It is possible that some have gone through that we don't know of?

It is even possible that they went and paid. Who knows? Kwasi Nyantakyi according to reports financed by Nana Addo's campaign. He knows who he dealt with. He knows How It is done. That is why he is said to have told them what to do. The fact of the matter is that 90% of his campaign donations if any wouldn't get to Akuffo Addo. Somebody chopped it.

The alleged corruption didn't begin at the Flagstaff house, it began before they won power. Kwasi Nyantakyi was in the house most of the time. He knows them. The five million, if not paid already, I suspect would have been paid to someone at the office of the president to be given to him which would have never gotten to him. You can not bribe Nana Addo. How dare you!!! As for his people, most of them are as cheap as kelewele and greedy. They dey chop pass the old man ein back nyafunyafu. Money just dey call them for their brain like trotro wey e dey run suhum Nsawam, Suhum Nsawam, m? k? Takwa, m? k? Takwa, suhum Nsawam, Suhum Nsawam.

Nana let me give you a hint. Do you know that some of you appointees are spending as much as hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (one billion old Ghana cedis) on airline tickets to a single destination and back? Plane ticket from Ghana to say Korea and back-back alone cost hundred thousand Ghana Cedis. Just the plane ticket. We are really protecting the public purse!!!!

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

Heady Days To Public Viewing Of Anas’ Latest Exposé: Has Anyone Seen Kwesi Nyantakyi?

May 23, 2018

Arsenal Name Former PSG Boss Emery As Successor To Wenger

May 23, 2018

GFA Orders Elmina Sharks And Medeama To Replay GPL Clash

May 23, 2018

Eleven Wonders Coach Enos Adipah Eyes Top Four Finish In GPL

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!