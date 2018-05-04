Home | News | In Anambra: FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles

In Anambra: FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles

Dan Soko

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra command, said it spotted 572 faults in 390 vehicles examined during the two-day Free Vehicle Safety Checks (FVSC), conducted by the command in Anambra.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, on Wednesday.

He said 183 commercial, 196 private and 11 government vehicles were inspected during the exercise.

Ajayi explained that through the FVSC programme, the Corps uses a checklist of possible vehicular faults to examine vehicles on the spot.

According to him, poor lighting systems, bad wipers and bad tyres were the most prevalent faults detected.

The Sector Commander said the checks were not meant to penalise motorists, but to advise them on the conditions of their vehicles and recommend maintenance.

He said, “We conducted safety checks on 390 vehicles under the command which is entirely free and 572 faults were detected.

Ajayi said the command had embarked on the evacuation of all broken-down vehicles and obstructions on the highways within Anambra.

He said the evacuation was to enable motorists drive under a safer environment, especially as the rainy season was close.

“We have evacuated over 10 burnt vehicles since since we commenced the decongestion exercise two days ago,” he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

Heady Days To Public Viewing Of Anas’ Latest Exposé: Has Anyone Seen Kwesi Nyantakyi?

May 23, 2018

Arsenal Name Former PSG Boss Emery As Successor To Wenger

May 23, 2018

GFA Orders Elmina Sharks And Medeama To Replay GPL Clash

May 23, 2018

Eleven Wonders Coach Enos Adipah Eyes Top Four Finish In GPL

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!