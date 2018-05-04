Home | News | In Lafia: Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools

In Lafia: Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools

Dan Soko

The Nasarawa State Government has closed down 10 private schools for operating illegally in Lafia, the state capital.

Mr Omaku Zakari, the Area Inspector, Lafia Area Inspectorate Office of the State Ministry of Education disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to him, the affected schools were either substandard, not registered or failed to renew their registration with the Ministry of Education.

Zakari said the schools also failed to scale through the verification carried out by the task force set up by the ministry.

He explained that the task force comprised of staff of the ministry, security agencies and officials of private schools proprietors in the state.

Zakari said that the closure was aimed at sanitising the education sector for better service delivery.

He said the verification would be a continuous exercise and any school that failed to meet up with the requirements at any point would be shut down, until such school does what is expected.

He said that though private schools were contributing to the educational development of the state, they must operate within the law.

Zakari named some of the affected schools to include; Solid Foundation, Brilliant Child Academic, Prince and Princes Private Schools among others.

He, therefore, urged the management of the schools to go to the ministry to normalise their documents so that their schools can be reopened.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

