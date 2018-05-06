Home | News | Inspiration: Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba

Inspiration: Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba

Dan Soko

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has commended the Highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba for his consistency in the music industry.

The 'Glory' hitmaker known for his respect to the old 'gurus' in the industry, said this during the 5th edition of All Africa Music Awards launch in Accra.

According to him, the likes of Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede have failed to produce hits in recent times but are able to charge so hugely for events because they released quality songs years back.

READ MORE: Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media

He said, "I want to end up like Daddy Lumba who won't sing the whole year but can wake up any month and organize shows and will still take any amount maybe I (Sarkodie) cannot charge. He still rocks big shows without any hit song."

Rapper Sarkodie has collaborated with King Promise and Mugeez in a new song tittle 'CCTV'.

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

