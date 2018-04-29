Mastercard Foundation scholars must form business network - Prof. Ellis

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, May 21, GNA - A one-week ‘summer camp’ to harness the leadership potentials of the beneficiaries of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars’ Programme of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has opened in Kumasi.

The programme is part of efforts to build the capacity of the scholars to initiate social transformational projects in their respective communities for the wellbeing of the people.

“Building capabilities outside the classroom”, is the theme.

Professor William Otoo Ellis, Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board of the Programme and former Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, advised the beneficiaries to strive to form a business network after their graduation.

Such a partnership, he noted, would help them share knowledge, academic experiences and also facilitate access to donor support, which would eventually lead to the setting up of a business to stem graduate unemployment in the country.

Prof. Ellis said the knowledge and expertise acquired by the students over the years had made it possible for them to be creative enough in changing the Ghanaian society for the better.

He reminded the students that in today’s academic world, one’s versatility was a determining factor in guaranteeing employment opportunities, and that, students who demonstrated creativity were bound to succeed on the job market.

“It is the personality behind the degree that matters, and not the academic qualification itself,” he stated.

Prof. William Gariba, Dean of Students, KNUST, advised the students to take the summer camp seriously, for their own benefit.

Ms. Afia Ampomah Awuah, Manager in-charge of the Programme, said the participants would be taken through information, communication and technology (ICT) techniques, survival skills and first aid administration, business ethics and modelling.

Topics being treated include ‘Managing Expectations: Life after School’, ‘Ethics and Social Responsibility – Doing the Right Thing’, ‘Writing a Good Resume’, as well as ‘Tools for Analysis and Presentations’.

