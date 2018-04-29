Mastercard Foundation scholars must form business network - Prof. Ellis

By Stephen Asante,
GNA
Kumasi, May 21, GNA
- A one-week ‘summer camp’ to harness the leadership potentials of the
beneficiaries of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars’ Programme of the Kwame
Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has opened in Kumasi.
The programme is
part of efforts to build the capacity of the scholars to initiate social
transformational projects in their respective communities for the wellbeing of
the people.
“Building
capabilities outside the classroom”, is the theme.
Professor William
Otoo Ellis, Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board of the Programme and
former Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, advised the beneficiaries to strive to form a
business network after their graduation.
Such a partnership,
he noted, would help them share knowledge, academic experiences and also
facilitate access to donor support, which would eventually lead to the setting
up of a business to stem graduate unemployment in the country.
Prof. Ellis said the
knowledge and expertise acquired by the students over the years had made it
possible for them to be creative enough in changing the Ghanaian society for
the better.
He reminded the
students that in today’s academic world, one’s versatility was a determining
factor in guaranteeing employment opportunities, and that, students who
demonstrated creativity were bound to succeed on the job market.
“It is the
personality behind the degree that matters, and not the academic qualification
itself,” he stated.
Prof. William
Gariba, Dean of Students, KNUST, advised the students to take the summer camp
seriously, for their own benefit.
Ms. Afia Ampomah
Awuah, Manager in-charge of the Programme, said the participants would be taken
through information, communication and technology (ICT) techniques, survival
skills and first aid administration, business ethics and modelling.
Topics being treated
include ‘Managing Expectations: Life after School’, ‘Ethics and Social
Responsibility – Doing the Right Thing’, ‘Writing a Good Resume’, as well as
‘Tools for Analysis and Presentations’.
