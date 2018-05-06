Home | News | Samuel Amoako wins two bedroom-house in MTN promo

Dan Soko

By Kodjo Adams/Papa Yaw Danso, GNA

Tema, May 23, GNA – Mr Samuel Obeng Amoako, was on Tuesday presented with a two bed-room house at Devtraco, Tema, for emerging the ultimate winner of the “MTN 4G Taking Over” promotion.

Eight customers were awarded brand new Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Elantra in the promotion.

Also, eleven customers won brand new iPhone 8, Samsung S8 , and another 15 customers took home 4G Y5 handsets.

Also 15 customers received various prizes in the promotion, eight customers received GH¢5,000.00 each and five others also received GH¢2,000.00 each while two customers took GH¢1,000.00 each.

The MTN ‘4G Taking Over Promo’ is a five-month promotion which started in December 2017 to appreciate loyal MTN customers who use the 4G network.

Mr Maxwell Arthur, Senior Specialist at the Consumer Segment of MTN, explained that the winners were selected based on how often they use airtime to call, text, browse, as well as their constant MTN mobile money transactions.

Mr Arthur said the exercise was a usage-based promotion where customers accrue points based on all network usage.

“Whenever you spend a pesewa on voice, you get one point, whenever you spend a pesewa on data, you get two points, whenever you spend a pesewa on mobile money transactions based on the charge that MTN is going to charge you for commission, you get two points from that.

“So at the end of the month we do a ranking based on the highest point to the lowest point and the highest point earner of the month gets a car likewise the second, third and fourth positions.’’

Mr Amoako said: “It feels very great to be in this category and win the grand prize. MTN is the best network in the country and there is none other better than them, their internet speed is on point as well as other services.

“Although it is expensive to use MTN, it comes with a lot of benefits since quality comes at a cost. MTN are the best.”

Lawer Gabriel Amoatey, a welder, who won a Hyundai Sonata said, “I don’t know how to describe it, it is more than a dream come true and I thank God for changing my life this way. Everyone should join MTN they won’t regret it.”

GNA

