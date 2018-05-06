Samuel Amoako wins two bedroom-house in MTN promo

By Kodjo Adams/Papa
Yaw Danso, GNA
Tema, May 23, GNA –
Mr Samuel Obeng Amoako, was on Tuesday presented with a two bed-room house at
Devtraco, Tema, for emerging the ultimate winner of the “MTN 4G Taking Over”
promotion.
Eight customers were
awarded brand new Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai i10 and Hyundai
Elantra in the promotion.
Also, eleven
customers won brand new iPhone 8, Samsung S8 , and another 15 customers took
home 4G Y5 handsets.
Also 15 customers
received various prizes in the promotion, eight customers received GH¢5,000.00
each and five others also received GH¢2,000.00 each while two customers took
GH¢1,000.00 each.
The MTN ‘4G Taking
Over Promo’ is a five-month promotion which started in December 2017 to
appreciate loyal MTN customers who use the 4G network.
Mr Maxwell Arthur,
Senior Specialist at the Consumer Segment of MTN, explained that the winners
were selected based on how often they use airtime to call, text, browse, as
well as their constant MTN mobile money transactions.
Mr Arthur said the
exercise was a usage-based promotion where customers accrue points based on all
network usage.
“Whenever you spend
a pesewa on voice, you get one point, whenever you spend a pesewa on data, you
get two points, whenever you spend a pesewa on mobile money transactions based
on the charge that MTN is going to charge you for commission, you get two
points from that.
“So at the end of
the month we do a ranking based on the highest point to the lowest point and
the highest point earner of the month gets a car likewise the second, third and
fourth positions.’’
Mr Amoako said: “It
feels very great to be in this category and win the grand prize. MTN is the
best network in the country and there is none other better than them, their
internet speed is on point as well as other services.
“Although it is
expensive to use MTN, it comes with a lot of benefits since quality comes at a
cost. MTN are the best.”
Lawer Gabriel Amoatey,
a welder, who won a Hyundai Sonata said, “I don’t know how to describe it, it
is more than a dream come true and I thank God for changing my life this way.
Everyone should join MTN they won’t regret it.”
GNA
