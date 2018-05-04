Madman slashes girl to death in school

By Sumaiya Salifu
Saeed, GNA
Ho, May 23, GNA - The
police in Kpando have arrested a 27-year-old mentally derailed man for slashing
a 13-year-old class five pupil to death at her school.
A police source told
the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Rejoice Dornudenu, the deceased, a pupil of
Kpando-Abanu M/A Primary School was playing with her friends on the school
compound after school, when Wisdom Ankude emerged with a cutlass and attacked
her.
The source said the
victim, who sustained deep cuts at her neck, arms and chest was rushed to the
Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
An eyewitness said
the “Madman” attacked another woman who raised the alarm and tried to rescue
the deceased.
He said some of the
pupils who escaped the attack by hiding on top of trees while watching their
mate being slashed, fell sick and vomited all night.
The eye witness said
the Kpando Township was terrified by the incident with some parents expressing
fear of sending their children to school.
An opinion leader in
the Town said the “Madman” claimed the pupils were calling him “madman” so he
decided to teach them how madmen behaved and hid in a bush after killing the
girl.
He said elders of
the Town and some youth later arrested him and handed him over to the police.
The GNA gathered
that the “Madman” sleeps on the corridor of the School and cooks around the
compound and that, some weeks ago he was allegedly arrested for attacking a
woman on the farm but later released.
He is also said to
have been arrested by the police severally for attempting to attack people with
a cutlass, but often released for claims that his victims provoked him by
calling him “madman”.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article