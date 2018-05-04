Madman slashes girl to death in school

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Ho, May 23, GNA - The police in Kpando have arrested a 27-year-old mentally derailed man for slashing a 13-year-old class five pupil to death at her school.

A police source told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Rejoice Dornudenu, the deceased, a pupil of Kpando-Abanu M/A Primary School was playing with her friends on the school compound after school, when Wisdom Ankude emerged with a cutlass and attacked her.

The source said the victim, who sustained deep cuts at her neck, arms and chest was rushed to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An eyewitness said the “Madman” attacked another woman who raised the alarm and tried to rescue the deceased.

He said some of the pupils who escaped the attack by hiding on top of trees while watching their mate being slashed, fell sick and vomited all night.

The eye witness said the Kpando Township was terrified by the incident with some parents expressing fear of sending their children to school.

An opinion leader in the Town said the “Madman” claimed the pupils were calling him “madman” so he decided to teach them how madmen behaved and hid in a bush after killing the girl.

He said elders of the Town and some youth later arrested him and handed him over to the police.

The GNA gathered that the “Madman” sleeps on the corridor of the School and cooks around the compound and that, some weeks ago he was allegedly arrested for attacking a woman on the farm but later released.

He is also said to have been arrested by the police severally for attempting to attack people with a cutlass, but often released for claims that his victims provoked him by calling him “madman”.

GNA