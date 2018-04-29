UN Chief urges increased climate financing

London, May 23, GNA
– United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for
enhanced climate financing to address what he termed the “world’s utmost
priority”.
He said to achieve a
“full-scale transition to clean energy, we must see billions of dollars
invested by 2020”.
Speaking at the
Austrian World Summit in Vienna, he asked governments, industry, and the
financial sector to meet “the challenge of climate change through innovation,
urgent action, and substantial investment”.
“Investments in
clean, green infrastructure need to be scaled up globally,” he added.
“For that, we need
leadership from the finance and investment community and by local, regional and
national governments who will decide on major infrastructure plans over the
coming years.”
The UN Chief’s call
comes as an extra week of negotiations has been scheduled for September in
Bangkok to address the unresolved issue of finance to aid developing countries
cut emissions after two weeks of climate talks in Bonn, Germany, earlier this
month.
Developed countries
including the United States (US) and those within the European Union in 2009
promised a US$100 million package by 2020 to reduce the threat of climate
change through the use of new technology.
That commitment had
reached US$62 billion by 2014, and developing nations are demanding more
details on what money is coming under the Paris Agreement on climate change.
African and other
developing nations are being asked to produce verifiable information on the
emissions they produce but they argue that this would involve an expensive
bureaucracy.
There is also the
added anxiety of the rich nations using this information to restrict trade
ties.
Countries agreed to
limit global average temperature rise to two degrees Celsius and work toward a
safer 1.5 degree goal and this would need the support of public and private
sectors, as well as individuals.
African countries
are among developing nations pushing for the US$100 million climate package to
materialise.
At the first Africa
Climate Week held in Nairobi, the countries were unanimous in their position
that action on climate change and sustainable development together was the way
forward for Africa
Al Hamdou Dorsouma,
Manager for the Climate and Green Growth Division at the African Development
Bank (AfDB), said the bank “believes that nationally determined contributions
are an opportunity for African countries to put sustainability at the centre of
their long-term development”.
He added that the
dialogue at the “Africa Climate Week demonstrated the ambition and
determination by both state and non-state actors, as well as development
partners, to push for expanding green and resilient investments, which would enable
Africa to leapfrog to high impact and clean technologies in productive
sectors”.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article