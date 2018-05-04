CID Picked Up Kwesi Nyantakyi On Arrival For Commencement Of Investigations

Barely minutes after touching down, Wednesday, from a trip to Morocco, embattled President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has been picked up by the police over alleged acts of bribery and influence peddling.

Officers of the Police Criminal Investigations Department stationed at the airport whisked Mr Nyantakyi from the Airport to the Police Headquarters where investigations began, Joy News’ Parker Wilson reported.

His lawyer, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was present at the police HQ, to assist with investigations, Parker said.

The powerful FA president is accused of using the name of Ghana’s president and his vice to solicit monies from private businessmen who have plans to invest in the country.

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo, according to a Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has reported the alleged misconduct of the FA president to the Police CID after watching excerpts of the much-publicized investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

That formed the basis of the arrest and subsequent investigations.

The police have issued a statement saying they are “investigating Mr Nyantakyi , President of the Ghana Football Association for alleged offences including corruption.”

The statement further confirms reports the FA president allegedly used the office of the president “fraudulently.”

The police say due process will be followed in the matter and asked persons with any relevant information on the matter to submit same to the police.

Even before the investigations began, some members of the FA threw their support behind the embattled president.

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Osei Palmer said the FA is “solidly behind” Mr Nyantakyi .

He said calls for Nyantakyi to step aside were premature because the matter which formed the basis of the arrest has nothing to do with football.

“The issues are clear in terms of a private discussion that was held between the president of the FA and other parties. It has nothing to do with football."

Even though he admitted that the meeting with the unnamed businessmen [undercover journalists with Tigereye PI] was premised on the need for the FA to secure sponsorship for the league, he was quick to point out the discussion had nothing to do with football.

“Mr Nyantakyi as a private person has to earn a living,” Osei Palmer said.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah