Nyantakyi Is A Suspect – Police

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed it is investigating Kwesi Nyantakyi over allegations of fraud.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reported the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president to the security service for allegedly using his name to induce potential investors for money.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service is handling the case after President Akufo-Addo had a chance to watch excerpts of an undercover video by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas over corruption at the football powerhouse.

Nyantakyi allegedly demanded whopping sums of money from the potential investors to facilitate their meeting with the president, the vice and other senior government officials. The video will be released on June 6, 2018.

Confirming the investigation, the police in a statement said: “The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is investigating Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association for alleged offences including corruption.

“This follows a complaint received from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Mr Nyantakyi has used the President’s name and office fraudulently.”

“Police information shows that the suspect is presently outside of the jurisdiction and is expected to return on Wednesday 23rd May 2018 whereupon he would be required to assist with the ongoing investigation,” a statement signed by the director of public affairs Sheila Abayie-Buckman said.

It added: “Further, Police assures the public that due processes would be followed in the investigation. Any person with relevant information may submit it to the Police CID headquarters.”