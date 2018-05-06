Head Of State Golf Rocks Royal Club

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) has partnered Ghana @ 60 Years On Secretariat to launch a befitting Head of State Invitational Golf in Accra.

This year's, coming on the heels of a successful maiden edition in Achimota last year, would be hosted by the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on June 16.

President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are expected to perform the ceremonial tee-off in the amateur event.

GGA president, Mike Aggrey pointed out that the competition which is in honour of the sitting president, Nana Akufo-Addo, is aimed at bringing together decision-makers to create and build businesses.

He said plans are in place to hand the hosting rights to Western Region next year, to create regional balance.

“We expect that Ministers of State and CEO's will grace the event and we hoping to have President Akufo-Addo for the ceremonial tee-off.

“This year, we are expanding the numbers to 150 players with the ladies having a 30-member representation, we are also expecting golfers from La Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and Nigeria,” said Aggrey.

Chairman, Ghana @ 60 years on, Ken Amankwaa said “We are doing our best to ensure a successful tourney by way of branding. The tenets and philosophy of golf is an essential guide to businesses.”

Mike Erzan, former president, Achimota Golf Club, who chaired the event said: “This event is very important for our calendar.”

At stake for the 18-hole competition are 20 prizes for the scratch and handicap events as well as other auxiliary prizes.

The event has received massive support from the Presidency, MTN Enterprise Business, UMB, SIC, GCB, GGA, Ghana @ 60 Years On Secretariat, Northwestern Solutions, O-zone and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), National Lottery Authority, South Africa Airways, Special Ice Water, Golden Tulip and Global Media Alliance .