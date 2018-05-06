Number 12: Sue Anas - Effah-Dartey

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey

Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, a private legal practitioner, has questioned the mode of operation by investigative journalists Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to him, the laws of Ghana frown on secretly recording someone and using same as evidence against them.

The former lawmaker explained that the people captured in Anas’ yet-to-be aired Number 12 undercover documentary, can sue the investigative journalist.

His comments come after President Nana Akufo-Addo reported the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22 May after having been privy to the documentary, which captured the FA boss fraudulently using the president’s name for personal gain.

Addressing the press on the issue, Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo is focused on tackling corruption and every individual found guilty in the documentary, will face the law.

Effah-Darteh told Accra News’ Obeng Mensah Katakyie on Wednesday, 23 May that: “His ways of doing things are not fair to the victims, and I don’t think those who support him believe in justice.

“You cannot secretly record somebody and use it against him, especially when the person has not been given the opportunity to respond.

“If we want to build a correct nation where we shall have progress and development based on justice and fair play, we need to do what is right.”

He added: “If any of the affected persons sues Anas in court, the High Court will rule that before you can premier the video, you must give the person due notice in advance, and, so, I am sure that anybody who will sue Anas will succeed. They can sue him in court.”