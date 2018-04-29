Kwesi Nyantakyi spotted in a video making a match fixing deal

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: yen.com.gh

Kwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana Football Association boss

YEN.com.gh has sighted a damning video of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi making rounds on social media In the video, Nyantakyi is seen and heard negotiating a deal to allegedly start a match-fixing deal in Ghana.

Sitting at St Regis Bal Harbour, a hotel in Miami in the United States, Nyantakyi told the representatives of Diamond Capital, a supposed sports management and investment group, that the deal had been okayed and the company should start an 'experimental period'.

Unknown to him, the Diamond Capital representatives were all covert operatives who were capturing their conversation with him on tape.

The video, said to have been recorded about four years ago, has become popular on social media following the order by President Nana Akufo-Addo for Nyantakyi's arrest.

President Akufo-Addo made the order after privately watching investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest exposé, dubbed Number 12.

According to Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor who briefed the media, Nyantakyi was spotted in the video using President Akufo-Addo's name to solicit a bribe from some football investors. After watching the video, the President was convinced that Nyantakyi was complicit.