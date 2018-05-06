Home | News | Cashew export levy awaits cabinet approval

Cashew export levy awaits cabinet approval

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: thebftonline.com

Gifty Klenam Cashew Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Gifty Klenam

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has finally drafted a bill – now awaiting cabinet approval for onward passage by Parliament – for the introduction of an export levy on raw cashew nuts (RCN), CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Gifty Klenam has said.

The proposed Cashew Export Levy bill is expected to discourage excessive exports of RCN and promote value addition, aimed at reviving defunct cashew processing factories.

Only two out of about 13 cashew processing plants in the country are in business; the rest have shut down, largely because of unhealthy competition from exporters of the RCN.

The bill will also give birth to the much-awaited Cashew Marketing Board. The Board is expected to regulate all activities in the cashew industry. Many industry watchers and players are of the firm belief that establishment of a Cashew Marketing Board will be the catalyst to sanitising the industry and making the commodity a leading agricultural foreign income earner.

“I’m sure the bill will be passed into law before end of the year. But until it comes into force for the Board to be constituted, GEPA will do everything within its power to sustain the cashew industry,” Ms. Klenam told the B&FT during a field visit to some cashew grafted seedlings nursery sites in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The GEPA has funded the Cashew Industry Association of Ghana (CIAG) to produce 400,000 grafted seedlings in support of farm expansion and cultivating new cashew plantations. From a budget of GH¢600,000 released by GEPA, CIAG has contracted 15 private nursery operators in cashew-growing areas to produce the grafted seedlings.

The move is aimed at increasing annual production from 80,000 metric tonnes to 300,000mt in the next ten years. This is projected to increase export earnings from US$197million in 2016 to about US$3billion by 2027. It is a component of the ten-year cashew development plan that was launched in February this year.

The familiarisation visit took the GEPA boss and her entourage to Techiman, Jema, Kintampo and Wenchi, where she interacted with the grafters. She was impressed with the progress of work and urged the CIAG to train more grafters, especially women and the youth, to serve as a vehicle for job creation.

Executive Secretary of CIAG, Aaron Akyea who conducted the GEPA team around, revealed that the demand for cashew grafted seedlings has soared exponentially since launch of the Cashew Development Plan. This, he indicated, underpins the need to scale-up production of seedlings to match the demand from farmers and other investors.

He however observed that in order to produce the required grafted seedlings, the GEPA must fast-track establishment of scion-banks to aid the process.

Under implementation of the Development Plan, 20 scion-banks have been slated to be developed. Access to scions for grafting has been identified as a challenge for the nursery operators. Currently, there is only one such scion-bank at the Wenchi Agricultural Station, but managers at the station have been rationing harvesting of scions there. This practice, according to them, is to help equitably supply its overwhelming dependents.

The Nursery Operators also mentioned their inability to erect proper structures, and consequently appealed for the GEPA to assist with inputs like shed-nets and iron poles for erecting appropriate nursery infrastructure. Due to the poor state of their infrastructure, most of the nurseries are at the mercy of adverse weather conditions.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!