Ken Agyapong named in Anas's investigative video

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Maverick politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is the latest big man in Ghana whose name is allegedly contained in the yet-to-be shown Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative video, “Number 12”.

He was named by embattled Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, as one of the people he has links within the current administration.

Speaking on Oman FM’s Boiling Point on Tuesday, Ken said Kwesi Nyantakyi claimed he was one of his small boys in the ruling party.

Nyantakyi claimed that Ken was at the Roads Ministry and could help him and his investors get contracts.

“But this was just bragging and empty talk which made no sense…how can I be his small boy…,” he queried.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday reported the Ghana FA boss to police for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate him for using his name to defraud by force pretense.