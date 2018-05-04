CID begins probe into Kwesi Nyantakyi fraud allegations

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service (CID), has begun investigations into the case involving President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Mr. Nyantakyi is under investigation for allegedly using the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lure some investors.

The CID has released a statement regarding the issue.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday reported Mr. Nyantakyi’s conduct to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, saying the football boss had tried to solicit for funds using his name and that of the Vice President, according to a video expose by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw.