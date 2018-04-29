Anas video: I don’t know my fate – Fianoo

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

The President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Cudjoe Fianoo says the football fraternity in Ghana is gripped with fear following the indictment of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the yet-to-be premiered investigative piece by Tiger Eye PI.

“As I speak to you I am not even sure of myself being in football for all these while,” he told Starr Today’s Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson Tuesday.

He added: “I don’t know the scope of the investigation, so since it is involving football administrators or those of us in football, I will have to position myself very well to make sure that I come out clean“ as Anas could come out with “things that you have not even dreamt of.”

So, he stressed “mix feelings for now [and] I need to take my time and observe things unfold.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s name popped up in a yet-to-be premiered investigative video under the auspices of Tiger Eye PI being managed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The FA boss is alleged to have demanded whopping sums of money from the potential investors to facilitate their meeting with the president, the vice and other senior government officials. The video will be released on June 6, 2018.

The explosive investigative piece, according to the award-winning journalist, will cause a stir in the football fraternity and can cost several appointees of the current administration their jobs.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed it is investigating Mr. Nyantakyi in a statement over the allegations following “a complaint received from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Mr. Nyantakyi has used the President’s name and office fraudulently.”