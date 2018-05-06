Home | News | $89m Kelni GVG deal: Ursula Owusu lambastes Franklin Cudjoe

$89m Kelni GVG deal: Ursula Owusu lambastes Franklin Cudjoe

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Madam UrsulaUrsula Owusu tagged the IMANI boss as a critic who spoke ignorantly

Communications Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful launched a scathing attack on President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe after he called on President Akufo-Addo to sack her over the controversial $89 million contract with Kelni GVG.

Defending the contract, Mrs. Ekuful who accused the IMANI boss of being a hired assassin indicated that Mr. Cudjoe is expressing his opinion on the matter without enquiring to know the full details that are involved in the deal.

She stated, “You don’t know what you are talking about and if you had enquired before going off half-cocked, you’d have been educated. Every step taken was with the full knowledge and collaboration of the finance minister and the evidence is there. Public procurement rules were followed to the letter. The evidence is there".

“The same process is being undertaken in Rwanda currently with the same telcos here, and the one network policy being undertaken by the Smart Africa Initiative member states is facilitated by this same technical partner you are busily vilifying ignorantly here".

“Imani has not spoken to the MTN CEO on this Kelni GVG transaction yet Franklin Cudjoe quotes him on air as being opposed to this transaction. Who are you working for?? Everything digital falls under the purview of the Ministry of Communications including digital financial services,” she wrote in response to the claims by IMANI.

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, recently called on the Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu Ekulful to step aside and allow investigations into the $89 million contract with Kelni GVG.

Government has signed an $89 million contract with Kelni GVG to deal with revenue losses and simbox fraud involving telcos.

According To IMANI, the contract is fraudulent and must be cancelled. He argued that the company does not have the track record to undertake the job that has been given it adding that the amount involved is too huge.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

