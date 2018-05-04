Home | News | Anas showing exposé to Akufo-Addo before public wrong – Bagbin

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Alban Bagbin NeeewAlban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has questioned the screening of the latest exposé of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to the president before the widely-publicised screening at the Accra International Conference Center.

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Tuesday confirmed to journalists that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has watched the documentary titled Number 12: When Misconduct & Greed Become the Norm.

Mr Jinapor revealed that the president was not happy with the usage of his name by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, as captured in the documentary; hence, his decision to report to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to have the football chief investigated.

In an interview with Media General’s Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah on Wednesday, the Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo said, “We were told that it will be aired on the 6th of June and all of a sudden some people have had the opportunity of viewing it before the 6th of June and no less a person than the Number One gentleman of the country.

“There are question marks to this.”

‘There is an issue there’

The documentary is said to have sent shivers down the spine of football administrators.

The head of the country’s football-governing body has already subjected himself to the CID investigations following his return to Ghana from Morocco.

Mr Bagbin claims the exposé should have been shown to the public first so that viewers can judge those to be charged with corruption if any.

“Why are some people given that opportunity to see the documentary before the general public.

“There is an issue there. Who are those behind it?”

According to Ghana’s longest-serving lawmaker, corruption counts against a broad class including the giver and taker in any given situation, therefore “it is important for it to come out for all of us to see and to decide how this thing should be handled”.

“Should they all be investigated? Or one group of people should be investigated? Who are those involved? Is it just the President? Is it just the Vice? Is it just [Kwesi] Nyantakyi?

“There are so many questions without answers!”

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

