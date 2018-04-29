Home | News | Don’t pay for service postings – NSS cautions public

Don’t pay for service postings – NSS cautions public

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NSSlogo2NSS have cautioned general public to be cautions of fraudsters claiming they can help with postings

The National Service Secretariat has warned potential service personnel and the public to be cautious of persons who claim they can help them secure postings to their preferred institutions at a fee.

The secretariat said it does not charge prospective service personnel any fee before posting them to any institution, neither has it contracted any individual to undertake that service.

In a statement issued by the National Service Secretariat, it urged individuals who encounter such dishonest persons to report them to the nearest police for them to be arrested and halt such fraudulent acts in the country.

Below is the full statement

AVOID PAYMENT OF MONEY FOR NATIONAL SERVICE POSTINGS

The attention of the Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has been drawn to some unscrupulous persons going round to extort money from prospective National Service Personnel with the view to assist them to get posted to their preferred institutions.

Management by this statement wishes to inform prospective National Service Personnel and the general public that posting of Service Personnel does not attract any fee. Management thus, admonishes prospective Service Personnel to, whenever approached, report such persons to the nearest Police Station or send the details of such unscrupulous persons to the Executive Director of the NSS, in person or via email: info@nss.gov.gh.

Eligible National Service Personnel should note that, Management of the Scheme does not engage the services of agents for postings and would not be responsible for any acts of extortion and defrauding.

Management has, however, alerted the security agencies about the activities of these unscrupulous persons and anyone caught to be involved in such unauthorized activity would be dealt with in accordance with laws of Ghana.

Thank you.

ISSUED BY: PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTORATE

NATIONAL SERVICE SCHEME – ACCRA

