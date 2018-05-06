Double Salary Saga: I was underpaid – Haruna

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Haruna Iddrisu is Minority Leader in Parliament

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has disclosed that contrary to claims that he drew double salary while serving as MP-Minister, he was actually underpaid.

Mr Iddrisu and some Mahama appointees who were also lawmakers, are being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service over the matter.

Speaking at an encounter with the media in Accra on Wednesday, 23 May 2018, Mr Iddrisu said he had evidence to show that he was not over paid.

He said: “Since it’s under investigations, I’ll leave it under investigations but note that Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, the very government that says I’ve been overpaid or got double salary, there is absolute evidence that I was underpaid, so, they should go and look at their system failures.

“I can give you evidence, for four years, I was never paid rent allowance but I could have never known… as there is overpayment, there is underpayment and we’ll deal with it as an employer-employee relationship matter without prejudice to whatever position they maintain”.