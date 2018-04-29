Nyantakyi lands, reports to CID

Kwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana Football Association President

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, has reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in relation to ongoing investigations into corruption allegations leveled against him.

Mr Nyantakyi, who arrived in the country today from CAF assignments in Morocco and Egypt, went to the CID Headquarters in Accra following a report made by President Nana Akufo-Addo that the GFA boss used his name and office fraudulently.

President Akufo-Addo reported him on Tuesday, 22 May after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the public that due processes would be followed in the investigation.