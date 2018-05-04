Home | News | I feel sorry for Nyantakyi - Koku Anyidoho

I feel sorry for Nyantakyi - Koku Anyidoho

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: atinkaonline.com

Koku Anyidoho SldldjsKoku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, has described the latest scandal involving GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi as sad.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has allegedly been caught on in a video excerpt alluring some international investors to part with various sums of monies meant to entice the palms of president Akufo-Addo, the vice president Dr. Bawumia, and some other state officials.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that it has received a formal complaint from the President and that they have started investigating Kwesi Nyantakyi for alleged offenses including corruption.

In an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka AM Drive Wednesday, Koku Anyidoho stated the Kwasi Nyantakyi and his counterpart Sanni Dara called him names in 2010 when he (Koku) was part of a public interest committee of the FA which looked into some acts of corruption at the Ghana Football under then Sports Minister Akua Sena Dansoa.

“If this same Kwasi Nyantakyi and the rest had allowed the public interest committee to function, this situation would have been prevented. That is the more reason why I feel sorry for him. Today the President of the Republic of Ghana is the one who has reported Kwasi Nyantakyi to the CID, is that interference in sports?”, he added.

The video, which captures GFA President, Kwasi Nyantakyi, forms part of the yet -to- be released corruption exposé by ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Ghana football.

The exposé titled, “Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed Become the Norm”, is slated for June 6, 2018.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!