I feel sorry for Nyantakyi - Koku Anyidoho

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: atinkaonline.com

Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, has described the latest scandal involving GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi as sad.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has allegedly been caught on in a video excerpt alluring some international investors to part with various sums of monies meant to entice the palms of president Akufo-Addo, the vice president Dr. Bawumia, and some other state officials.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that it has received a formal complaint from the President and that they have started investigating Kwesi Nyantakyi for alleged offenses including corruption.

In an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka AM Drive Wednesday, Koku Anyidoho stated the Kwasi Nyantakyi and his counterpart Sanni Dara called him names in 2010 when he (Koku) was part of a public interest committee of the FA which looked into some acts of corruption at the Ghana Football under then Sports Minister Akua Sena Dansoa.

“If this same Kwasi Nyantakyi and the rest had allowed the public interest committee to function, this situation would have been prevented. That is the more reason why I feel sorry for him. Today the President of the Republic of Ghana is the one who has reported Kwasi Nyantakyi to the CID, is that interference in sports?”, he added.

The video, which captures GFA President, Kwasi Nyantakyi, forms part of the yet -to- be released corruption exposé by ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Ghana football.

The exposé titled, “Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed Become the Norm”, is slated for June 6, 2018.