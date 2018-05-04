Home | News | Health Tips: 5 natural remedies for eczema

Health Tips: 5 natural remedies for eczema

Dan Soko

Finding a soothing, natural eczema treatment can be life-changing for those suffering from this frustrating condition.

Eczema is a condition where patches of skin become inflamed, itchy, cracked, and rough and sometimes pale in color. Blisters may sometimes occur.

Pulse.com.gh brings you natural ways to cure eczema.

1. Wet wrap

Apply your moisturizer to damp skin, cover it with a layer of damp gauze or cloth (you can use water to wet it), and then follow that with a dry layer of gauze or cloth. This helps eczema in two ways: “If it’s covered, you’re less likely to scratch it and get into an itch-scratch-itch cycle, and it helps keep the moisturizer on better.

2.  Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is essential for the treatment of eczema. It’s good for dryness and dryness-related conditions, such as abrasions, redness, and thickening of the skin (due to scratching)

3. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is a good choice if you’re looking for a herbal treatment to help cool the fire of eczema. Aloe is well known to calm inflammation in the area it is applied.

4.  Fish oil

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fatty fish, such as salmon, trout and mackerel, and shellfish, such as crabs, oysters, and mussels. So upping your fish intake may help improve your eczema.

5. Proper Bathing  

The most effective way to treat dry skin is to give it the moisture it needs. Proper bathing and moisturizing are important for this reason — especially if you have eczema. The best way to replace moisture in the skin is to soak in a bath or take a shower and then moisturize immediately afterward.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

