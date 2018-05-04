Home | News | Double Salary Saga: I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu

Double Salary Saga: I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu

Dan Soko

He said his pay slips suggests that he was rather not given the pay he was entitled to.

Iddrisu said in an encounter with the press in Accra in relation to the double salary saga that has rocked over twelve former appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration.

He said: “Since it’s under investigations, I’ll leave it under investigations but note that Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, the very government that says I’ve been overpaid or got double salary, there is absolute evidence that I was underpaid, so, they should go and look at their system failures".

A number of ministers and deputy ministers who served under then President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government (2012- 2016) are being investigated by the police for allegedly collecting double salaries – some for about four years.

But the Minority Leader has pleaded his innocence by saying "I can give you evidence, for four years, I was never paid rent allowance but I could have never known… as there is overpayment, there is underpayment and we’ll deal with it as an employer-employee relationship matter without prejudice to whatever position they maintain”.

