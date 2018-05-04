Petty! Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies

A robber who almost succeeded in robbing recharge card dealer of cards worth N150000 (about Ghs2000) was given the severest beatings yet, after the owner of the store coincidentally walked into the store.

The dramatic incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, May 22 in Sapele area of Nigeria’s Delta state.

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the suspected criminal walked into the store where phones and recharge cards are sold. He then ordered for the cards and the sales agent handed them to him.

Instead of paying for the recharge cards, the man quickly jumped onto a stand-by motorbike being ridden by his accomplice.

Recharge card thief begs for his life as mob assault intensifies

Unfortunately for him, the owner of the said store also walked in at the very moment he tried to escape. He gave the criminal and his accomplice a hot chase and dragged him from the moving motorcycle.

While the accomplice abandoned the motorcycle and fled for his life, luck eluded the alleged thief as he was arrested and bloodily assaulted by a mob.

With blood oozing from open cuts all over his face the suspect pleaded for mercy and was handed over to the police.