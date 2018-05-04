Home | News | Homosexuality: MPs say no room for same-sex marriage in Ghana

Homosexuality: MPs say no room for same-sex marriage in Ghana

Dan Soko

Parliament has reiterated its strong position against legalising homosexuality.

According to the MPs, they are resolute in defence of the country's Constitution to strongly resist any pressure that may arise to legalise same-sex marriage in Ghana.

This comes after the UK Prime Minister Theresa May told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other African leaders at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London recently that it is wrong for homosexuals to be persecuted for their sexual orientation.

READ MORE: Only God can deliver homosexuals - Lawyer Foh-Amoaning

The UK Prime Minister said her government was willing to help other African countries reform their laws and embrace homosexuality.

According to her, "nobody should face discrimination or persecution because of who they are or who they love".

This brought back the public conversation of legalising homosexuality in Ghana, causing many people to oppose such calls.

 

But the MPs took a stand with a strong warning to the executive not to bow to external pressure.

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said same-sex marriage is a non-starter in Africa, which believes in procreation.

"We know the purpose of creation and we will not stand against God and we will not be misled by those who believe they are civilized. The future of the world belongs to Africa and we will not be misled again," he said.

READ ALSO: Lawyer Foh-Amoaning to petition Otumfuo over UK's gay request

Patricia Appiagyei speaking on the floor of the House stated that "God created Adam and Eve but he did not create Eve and Eve or Adam and Adam So that is where we have to start from.

"God in his own infinite wisdom said he will ensure we will multiply on the earth but not that he would create Eve and Eve to stay like they are. Secondly, in Africa, we have our norms and cultural practices to protect."

