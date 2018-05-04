Home | News | Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

Dan Soko

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordering the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi is to cover up the stinking $89 million contract with Kelni GVG.

According to him, Nana Addo is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million shady deal.

Nana Addo reported Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID after viewing Anas Aremeyaw Anas' undercover piece, which captured the GFA boss peddling influence.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoplay

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

READ MORE: NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé

The Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' has also implicated several people in the football fraternity.

However, the NDC MP said the President and his vice watched the documentary more than a week ago and sat on it, adding that, the presidency refused to order for the arrest of officials implicated but to cover up the stinking Kelni GVG deal.

The MP added: "Presidency ordered Mr Nyantakyi's "to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in some controversy about a phony deal. Otherwise why order the arrest of Nyantakyi when it is public knowledge that he's out of the country?".

He said the "fact is, they watched the video more than a week ago and simply sat on it.

"What they have done, with the order to arrest Nyantakyi is to divert attention from calls for the Minister of Communications to resign and an attempt to give a semblance of seriousness about fighting corruption, but they are not. When you take money to finance your campaign, and it turns out some of those monies came from illegal sources, you are as guilty as the one who brought you the money."

MP for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarakplay

MP for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak

 

Ras Mubarak alleged that Nyantakyi financed the campaign for MP of Lawra and deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo calling on him to step aside for an independent investigations.

READ ALSO: Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposé

He said "In the video, Nyantakyi, a very likeable gentleman, bragged about financing the campaign of a deputy minister as well. If they are serious about corruption, they should equally ask Deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo, to step aside for an independent investigation.

"When Hon. Nii Lantey made allegations of attempts by the F.A. to bribe him, guess who came to the GFA's defence and called Nii Lantey a liar? The current Minister of Youth & Sports."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!