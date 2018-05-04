Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordering the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi is to cover up the stinking $89 million contract with Kelni GVG.

According to him, Nana Addo is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million shady deal.

Nana Addo reported Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID after viewing Anas Aremeyaw Anas' undercover piece, which captured the GFA boss peddling influence.

The Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' has also implicated several people in the football fraternity.

However, the NDC MP said the President and his vice watched the documentary more than a week ago and sat on it, adding that, the presidency refused to order for the arrest of officials implicated but to cover up the stinking Kelni GVG deal.

The MP added: "Presidency ordered Mr Nyantakyi's "to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in some controversy about a phony deal. Otherwise why order the arrest of Nyantakyi when it is public knowledge that he's out of the country?".

He said the "fact is, they watched the video more than a week ago and simply sat on it.

"What they have done, with the order to arrest Nyantakyi is to divert attention from calls for the Minister of Communications to resign and an attempt to give a semblance of seriousness about fighting corruption, but they are not. When you take money to finance your campaign, and it turns out some of those monies came from illegal sources, you are as guilty as the one who brought you the money."

Ras Mubarak alleged that Nyantakyi financed the campaign for MP of Lawra and deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo calling on him to step aside for an independent investigations.

He said "In the video, Nyantakyi, a very likeable gentleman, bragged about financing the campaign of a deputy minister as well. If they are serious about corruption, they should equally ask Deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo, to step aside for an independent investigation.

"When Hon. Nii Lantey made allegations of attempts by the F.A. to bribe him, guess who came to the GFA's defence and called Nii Lantey a liar? The current Minister of Youth & Sports."