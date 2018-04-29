Home | News | We’ll follow due process in investigating Nyantakyi – CID

We’ll follow due process in investigating Nyantakyi – CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service says it has formally begun investigations into the allegations made against the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The CID says it will follow due processes in investigating Mr. Nyantakyi on corruption claims leveled against him by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement sighted by Prime News Ghana from the CID confirmed that President Akufo-Addo filed a complaint at the CID alleging, Mr. Nyantakyi had used his name and office fraudulently.

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is investigating Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association for alleged offences including corruption”, the statement said.

It added that “this follows a complaint received from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Mr. Nyantakyi has used the President’s name and office fraudulently”.

The CID in the statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman said, it is expected to meet Kwesi Nyantakyi upon his return to Ghana on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is reported to have ended his official trip to Morocco abruptly over the allegation and returned to Ghana.

 “Police information shows that the suspect is presently outside of the jurisdiction and is expected to return on Wednesday 23rd May 2018 whereupon he would be required to assist with the ongoing investigation”, the CID said.

“Further, police assures the public that due processes would be followed in the investigation. Any person with relevant information may submit it to the Police CID headquarters”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the ‘wanted’ President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from Morocco.

Information available to Prime News Ghana indicates that, some National Security Operatives were sent to the KIA to pick up the GFA boss.

He has therefore been taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to assist them in their investigations.

