Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi picked up by National Security

The ‘wanted’ President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from Morocco.

Information available to Prime News Ghana indicates that, some National Security Operatives were sent to the KIA to pick up GFA boss.

He has therefore been taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to assist them in their investigations.

Mr. Nyantakyi is being pursued after he was allegedly captured on video negotiating a deal using the name of President Akufo-Addo.

More soon…

