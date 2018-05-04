Home | News | Facebook reactions over ‘eczema’ on Shatta Wale neck

Facebook reactions over ‘eczema’ on Shatta Wale neck

Dan Soko

Shatta Wale posted a picture of his barber giving him a ‘celebrity haircut’. He captioned it: “don’t doubt the celebrity barber @iam_celebrity_barber (on Instagram)”.

The Gringo hitmaker, Shatta Wale in an innocent post to promote his barber, turned into massive trolling with some music fans on social media. 

READ ALSO: Meet the talented barber who gave Shatta Wale this look

While some expressed their fondness for the haircut, others settled on what looked like skin rashes or eczema at the back of his neck.

Some loyal fans of the Shattamovent recommended he uses Joy ointment.

They advised him to treat the skin disease because it does not befit his status.

See some of the comments below:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

