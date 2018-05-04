Facebook reactions over ‘eczema’ on Shatta Wale neck

Shatta Wale posted a picture of his barber giving him a ‘celebrity haircut’. He captioned it: “don’t doubt the celebrity barber @iam_celebrity_barber (on Instagram)”.

The Gringo hitmaker, Shatta Wale in an innocent post to promote his barber, turned into massive trolling with some music fans on social media.

While some expressed their fondness for the haircut, others settled on what looked like skin rashes or eczema at the back of his neck.

Some loyal fans of the Shattamovent recommended he uses Joy ointment.

They advised him to treat the skin disease because it does not befit his status.

See some of the comments below:

