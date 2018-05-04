Home | News | If a FIFA ban will bring sanity in our football, so be it-Sefa Kayi

If a FIFA ban will bring sanity in our football, so be it-Sefa Kayi

Dan Soko

Veteran Journalist and the Host of Peace FM's Morning Show, "Kokrokoo", Kwame Sefa Kayi, says Ghana should welcome a FIFA ban if only that could bring sanity in our football.

FIFA has given a strong directive to governments not to be involved in football-related activities. Reports suggests the country could suffer a ban after President Akufo-Addo ordered the arrest of GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Mr. Nyantakyi after being privy to investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA President; using the name of the president fraudulently.

There are fears that FIFA could ban Ghana

Sefa Kayi believes that, even if FIFA bans Ghana, it should be taken in good faith if that will bring sanity into our football.

"Even if FIFA will ban Ghana for 10years in order to bring sanity into our football so be it. After Anas' exposé nobody will tell you that Ghana Football has credibility issues".

"FIFA will not tell us how to run our country", he added.

Kwesi Nyantakyi who is reportedly in Morocco will be touching down today and head directly to the police CID.

