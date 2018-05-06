Home | News | Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

Man Threatens Legal Action Against Hospital After Losing Wife, Unborn Triplets

Dan Soko
A young man who lost his 21-year-old pregnant wife and their unborn triplets at the Koforidua Regional Hospital has initiated processes to sue the hospital management for negligence.

He is alleging that the nurses on duty at the time his wife was admitted neglected their duties which resulted in the unfortunate incident.

The aggrieved widower, Samuel Mawuli Alato, who narrated the incident to Citi News, called on President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, to help him seek justice.

“I will like to appeal to the President and the Health Minister to make sure those nurses are brought to book for their irresponsible behaviour. I need help because the hospital wants to shift the blame on me and I do not have money to fight them. The hospital officials insisted I agree to an autopsy for which I must pay GHC 700.

“The nurses do not do their job well, and that cost me all four members of my family so I do not see why I should bear the cost of this autopsy. Moreover, I do not see the need for one because it is obvious their negligence caused the deaths.”

Meanwhile, the Clinical Physician at the Koforidua Central Hospital, Dr Cardinal Newton, who was on leave at the time of the incident, told Citi News that he is yet to receive a report on the incident, hence cannot comment on the issue.

Couple demand justice
A similar incident occurred after a couple lost their twin babies at the Tema General Hospital in 2010, as a result of alleged medical negligence.

According to the couple, the hospital had failed to provide convincing answers on what caused the death of the babies more than seven years after the unfortunate incident.

Father of the babies, Amankwah Addo, had threatened to sue the Hospital and the Ministry of Health if their concerns are not addressed.

“It is a case of medical negligence that resulted in the death of the twin babies. The Minister of Health told us they were investigating. They had us get our lawyers to write to them to find the state of the investigation, but till date, seven years on, we hear nothing.”

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

