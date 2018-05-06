Home | News | Mason Handed 12 Years For Narcotics

Mason Handed 12 Years For Narcotics

Dan Soko
The Juaso Circuit court in the Asante Akim South district has sentenced a 36-year-old mason to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour for trading in narcotic drugs.

Kwame Agyei pleaded not guilty to the charge but was convicted after trial of the case.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Birinkorang Peasah, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey, that the convict was a native of Aki in the Volta region but resided at Agyen Kotoku in the Greater Accra region.

He said on January 3, this year at about 0230 hours the Juaso police had information that the convict who peddle in narcotics had alighted from a VIP bus at the Asankare lorry station.

The prosecution said the police proceeded to the station and arrested him together with a black travelling bag which contained 21 compressed leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Chief Inspector Peasah, said the police sent the leaves to the police forensic laboratory in Accra for analysis and the report proved that they were cannabis.

He said the convict was then charged and brought before the court.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

