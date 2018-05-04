13-year-old Butchered In Kpando

Teachers and Pupils of Abanu M/A Basic School at Kpando in the Volta Region were thrown into a state of shock and fear on Monday when a primary five pupil was butchered by a wandering man on the school's field.

13-year-old Rejoice Dornudenu was on the school field weeding when I man wielding cutlass attacked and inflicted cutlass wounds on her neck, chest and arms to death.

An eyewitness said the suspect, Wisdom Akude, 27, was earlier seen wandering on the field before the attack.

They said he attempted fleeing after committing the crime, but was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The victim was immediately rushed to St Margarete Marquant Catholic Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Wisdom is suspected to be mentally derailed, but he is currently in the grips of the Kpando Police for psychological tests and further investigations.

Citi News understands that this incident followed a similar one, where a decomposing body of another school pupil at the Kpando Special School was found with his genitalia and eye removed after he went missing in the community two weeks ago.