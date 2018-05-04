Home | News | Smallholder Farmers Receive Training

Smallholder Farmers Receive Training

Dan Soko
Smallholder Farmers Receive Training

Twenty-five smallholder famers from five districts in the Northern Region have been trained on how to use the newly developed Soybean Innovation Lab (SIL) Multi-Crop Thresher device for increased production.

The farmers from the Districts of Saboba, Tolon, Chereponi, Mion and the Yendi Municipality as well as artisans were taken through a demonstration on the function of the thresher to help reduce post-harvest loses during threshing to increase farmers' production.

Mr Mawuli Asigbee, Agriculture Program Manager at the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) who spoke during the demonstration in Yendi, urged farmers to adapt to new agricultural technologies and innovations along the soybean value chain to increase production.

He said the integration of soybeans production into the government's flagship programme of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) calls for farmers to adapt to technologies in order to produce high quality grain to attract high prices as well as increase production.

Mr Asigbee said artisans have been trained to use local materials to manufacture the thresher device for smallholder farmers and that the thresher could be operated manually or electronically powered to its full effect.

The event organized by the CRS is under the USAID Feed the Future Innovation Laboratory for Soybean Value Chain Research (SIL) aimed at post-harvest management of soybeans.

Mr Imoro Hamid Tijani, a farmer said, soybean threshing was a major challenge in soybean production and expressed the hope that the new multi-crop thresher would increase production as well as encourage more farmers into soybean production.

He said the difficulty with threshing of soybeans after harvesting discouraged farmers from producing in larger scales and advised farmers to take up production of other cereal crops rather than soybeans.

'With the introduction of this innovative way of threshing, farmers would be encouraged to go into soybeans production and by this, farmers' income base would increase to enhance their livelihood,' he indicated.

Madam Salifu Munira, a farmer from the Chereponi District, indicated that the new thresher device would help farmers to attain full harvest and prevent post harvest loses.

She said the multi-thresher device reduces the work effort of farmers saying, 'The seeds are always separated from the pods and seed breakages avoided".

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!