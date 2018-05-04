Alhaji Grunsah: Nana Addo Acted In Ghana’s Interest

Bank-roller and owner of King Faisal FC Alhaji Karim Grunsah have lauded the move by President Akufo Addo to have GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi arrested for using the name of the President, Vice and top State officials to lure potential investors to part with money.

This came to light after the President was allowed privileged viewing of the latest investigative piece from journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The FA boss is expected to arrive in the country today from Morocco where he will hand himself over to the CID to aid in the investigation.

Just like any President in this World if his name and image is being soiled he has the power to arrest the situation.

"He has done what is in the best interest of Ghana because if he did not his fellow politicians would have come after him,” he told Citi Sports in an interview.

He, however, declined to speak on the implications the issue might have on the GFA as a fraternity.