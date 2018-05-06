Home | News | ANAS EXPOSÉ: I Don’t Know My Fate – GHALCA Boss Kudjoe Fianoo

ANAS EXPOSÉ: I Don’t Know My Fate – GHALCA Boss Kudjoe Fianoo

Dan Soko

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo has hinted that he is unsure whether he will be captured in the upcoming Anas Aremeyaw Anas video.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi is currently under criminal investigation and could be facing state prosecution of an alleged defrauding under false pretences.

The CAF vice President who is also a FIFA Council Member is currently under investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department after the president ordered for his arrest after he was caught on video saying:

"Ghana is the easiest place to do business. All you have to do is to give the President of Ghana $5m and the Vice President $3m. I have the President in my pocket. I see him every day. As for the refs, all you need is to give them GHC20 and girls and they are sorted."

The latest news have caused fear in the midst of several football people in the country.

“As I speak to you I am not even sure of myself because I don’t know the scoop of the investigation,” former Ghana FA EXCO member and GHALCA President Kudjoe Fianoo told Starr FM.

“I have mixed feelings and I would have to take my time and see how thing pun out.”

The former Ashgold Chief Executive Officer, Kudjoe Fianoo who once worked at the Ghana Football Association as an Executive Committee Member testifies a supposed corrupt act by top officials at the Association.

On the other hand, president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi could be sentenced to jail for 25 for defrauding people with false pretense.

According to section 131 of the criminal offenses Act,1960 (Act 29)

(1) A person who defrauds any other person by a false pretence commits a second-degree felony.

(2) A person who by means of a false pretence or by personation obtains or attempts to obtain the consent of another person to part with or transfer the ownership of a thing by a false representation of acting in accordance with the instructions, orders or a request of the President or member of the Cabinet, commits a second degree felony under subsection (1) and is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten years and not more than twenty-five years despite section 296 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!