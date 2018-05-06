ANAS EXPOSÉ: I Don’t Know My Fate – GHALCA Boss Kudjoe Fianoo

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo has hinted that he is unsure whether he will be captured in the upcoming Anas Aremeyaw Anas video.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi is currently under criminal investigation and could be facing state prosecution of an alleged defrauding under false pretences.

The CAF vice President who is also a FIFA Council Member is currently under investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department after the president ordered for his arrest after he was caught on video saying:

"Ghana is the easiest place to do business. All you have to do is to give the President of Ghana $5m and the Vice President $3m. I have the President in my pocket. I see him every day. As for the refs, all you need is to give them GHC20 and girls and they are sorted."

The latest news have caused fear in the midst of several football people in the country.

“As I speak to you I am not even sure of myself because I don’t know the scoop of the investigation,” former Ghana FA EXCO member and GHALCA President Kudjoe Fianoo told Starr FM.

“I have mixed feelings and I would have to take my time and see how thing pun out.”

The former Ashgold Chief Executive Officer, Kudjoe Fianoo who once worked at the Ghana Football Association as an Executive Committee Member testifies a supposed corrupt act by top officials at the Association.

On the other hand, president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi could be sentenced to jail for 25 for defrauding people with false pretense.

According to section 131 of the criminal offenses Act,1960 (Act 29)

(1) A person who defrauds any other person by a false pretence commits a second-degree felony.

(2) A person who by means of a false pretence or by personation obtains or attempts to obtain the consent of another person to part with or transfer the ownership of a thing by a false representation of acting in accordance with the instructions, orders or a request of the President or member of the Cabinet, commits a second degree felony under subsection (1) and is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten years and not more than twenty-five years despite section 296 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).